Edmonton Oilers tangle with Ovechkin and Capitals

Two of the NHL’s best power play scorers go head-to-head Monday night at Rogers Place when the Edmonton Oilers host the Washington Capitals (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).

Since joining the NHL in 2005-06, Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin has 291 power play goals, far and away the most in the league in that time.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl tops the chart with 81.

“He’s playing with good players. I’m playing with good players. They know when is the best time to get me the puck,” explained Draisaitl. “A lot of times it’s about the pass just as much as the shot.”

Both players have elite one-timers in their arsenals. Draisaitl often shoots from low on the right wing. Ovechkin’s kill zone is higher up on the left.

Everyone knows what Ovechkin wants to do, So how come he can’t be stopped?

“That’s a great question and clearly one that no one has figured out,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid. “He’s tough from that spot. It’s a tough area to cover.

“When he gets his chance, he makes it count.”

McDavid was named the NHL’s first Star of the Week for the week ending December 4, putting up eleven points in four games.

Kailer Yamamoto is expected to play Monday. He hasn’t played since November 8 because of an upper body injury.