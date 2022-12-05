Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

London, Ont. man charged after loaded firearm found during traffic stop: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2022 1:15 pm
London, Ont. man charged after loaded firearm found during traffic stop: OPP - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

A 26-year-old London, Ont. man is facing a laundry list of charges after police say a routine traffic stop in Middlesex Centre late last week turned up a loaded firearm.

The stop was made along Coldstream Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday when police say officers on general patrol “observed a suspicious vehicle.”

Police say a loaded firearm was located in the vehicle, and the driver and lone occupant was taken into custody.

Read more: Police seek suspect following assault on 68-year-old at residence in Brantford, Ont.

The 26-year-old faces several weapons charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and two counts of occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition, police said.

In addition, the accused was also charged with driving a motor vehicle and failing to display two plates, failing to surrender licence, failing to surrender vehicle permit, and failing to surrender insurance card.

He was also charged with having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, and driving with an open container of liquor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

