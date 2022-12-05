Police seek suspect following assault on 68-year-old at residence in Brantford, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police believe a morning assault in a Brantford, Ont., residential neighbourhood on Sunday was likely not a random incident.

Investigators say a victim was located around 8:30 a.m. suffering from a “serious assault” inside a home on Market and Nelson Streets.

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault occurred earlier today. Investigators seek information and/or video footage of the area from the public: https://t.co/0873oOlNID pic.twitter.com/jyrXES2BGz — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) December 5, 2022

The 68-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday night in a hospital.

Brantford Police say an investigation is underway and no suspect infomation has been released.

Detectives are seeking information and security camera footage from nearby residents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.