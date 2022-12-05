Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect following assault on 68-year-old at residence in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 9:14 am
Police are seeking a suspect in an early Dec. 4, 2022 assault at a home on Market Street in Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a suspect in an early Dec. 4, 2022 assault at a home on Market Street in Brantford, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police believe a morning assault in a Brantford, Ont., residential neighbourhood on Sunday was likely not a random incident.

Investigators say a victim was located around 8:30 a.m. suffering from a “serious assault” inside a home on Market and Nelson Streets.

The 68-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday night in a hospital.

Read more: Hamilton police make arrest after downtown shooting

Brantford Police say an investigation is underway and no suspect infomation has been released.

Detectives are seeking information and security camera footage from nearby residents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

