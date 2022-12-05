Arson investigators look into Saskatoon residential fire

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a fire that may have been a result of arson.
On Dec. 4, police responded to the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard to a multi-unit residential structure fire.
The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived on scene and mitigated the emergency without incident.
Read more: Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan
Read More
Investigation by police officers led to the involvement of arson and forensic identification investigators.
Trending Now
-
Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war
-
Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man
Trending Now
The investigation is ongoing. The cause has not been officially identified and no charges have been laid.
Comments