Fire

Arson investigators look into Saskatoon residential fire

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 12:46 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon arson and forensic identification investigators look into a residential fire that happened over the weekend. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a fire that may have been a result of arson.

On Dec. 4, police responded to the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard to a multi-unit residential structure fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived on scene and mitigated the emergency without incident.

Read more: Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan

Investigation by police officers led to the involvement of arson and forensic identification investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. The cause has not been officially identified and no charges have been laid.

Saskatoon fire crews respond to morning garage blaze
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Crimefire investigationarson investigationforensic identification investigatorssaskatoon fire investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

