Arson investigators look into Saskatoon residential fire

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a fire that may have been a result of arson.

On Dec. 4, police responded to the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard to a multi-unit residential structure fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived on scene and mitigated the emergency without incident.

Investigation by police officers led to the involvement of arson and forensic identification investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. The cause has not been officially identified and no charges have been laid.