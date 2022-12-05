Sask. lawmakers uncork plan to allow drinking in public parks

Send this page to someone via email

After failing to pass similar legislation in the spring, the Saskatchewan government is again moving forward with amendments to the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act to allow drinking in outdoor public places.

“Reducing red tape in Saskatchewan’s liquor laws increases flexibility for the public and creates new opportunities for communities and business, while remaining committed to ensuring the socially responsible sale and service of beverage alcohol,” Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Minister Lori Carr said in a press release.

The province expects to pass the amendments, which were introduced Monday, in the spring sitting.

That doesn’t mean you’ll be guaranteed the opportunity to raise a glass in your local park, though.

Under the amendments, municipalities and park authorities will have discretion.

Story continues below advertisement

The province originally introduced amendments with just days left in the spring 2022 legislative sitting, but without unanimous support of the Saskatchewan opposition, the bill died after first reading at the end of that session.

At the time, then-Opposition deputy leader Nicole Sarauer said that while her party isn’t completely opposed to the idea, she thinks a bill such as this one should go through its normal process to allow time for the opposition to consult with local municipalities and other jurisdictions, which may have implemented a similar amendment or legislation, as well as ask questions of the bill.

“The government knows how legislation works, how the legislative process works in this building. If they wanted it passed for this summer they could’ve introduced it any time earlier than when they did, which is the last week of session,” she said in the spring.

“We’re not supportive of consent without consultation.”

Other proposed legislative changes include simplifying recorking provisions for permittees, allowing homemade beer, wine and cider to be served at family events that are permitted with a special occasion permit and removing the requirement that applicants publish their intentions to obtain a liquor permit in local newspapers.

The province adds that the proposed changes come following “discussions with stakeholders.”