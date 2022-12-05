B.C. health officials to provide update on so-called ‘tripledemic’ hitting province

See more sharing options

B.C. health officials will provide an update Monday on the respiratory illness situation in the province, with a focus on protecting children.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

This update comes as B.C. faces a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.

Illness has been soaring among children, with B.C. Children’s Hospital being so busy that patients are often left waiting hours to see a doctor.

COVID-19 vaccination rates among children under 11 years old also remain low in the province.

“It’s still out there, we need to get our shots, as well as our flu shots, stay home if we’re sick, have a mask on our person if we need to pull it out and keep washing our hands,” Dr. Brian Conway with Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre told Global News.

This story will be updated following the press conference.