Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide update on so-called ‘tripledemic’ hitting province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19, flu and RSV take toll in B.C.'
COVID-19, flu and RSV take toll in B.C.
During one of the busiest times of the year for businesses, the triple whammy of COVID-19, flu and RSV is leading to many sick days for B.C. employers. Julie Nolin has more on the advice from health experts.

B.C. health officials will provide an update Monday on the respiratory illness situation in the province, with a focus on protecting children.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: More closures for North Vancouver Island emergency rooms

This update comes as B.C. faces a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.

Illness has been soaring among children, with B.C. Children’s Hospital being so busy that patients are often left waiting hours to see a doctor.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'BC Children’s Hospital opens overflow unit'
BC Children’s Hospital opens overflow unit

Read more: BC Children’s Hospital opens satellite clinic to ease pressure on emergency department

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination rates among children under 11 years old also remain low in the province.

“It’s still out there, we need to get our shots, as well as our flu shots, stay home if we’re sick, have a mask on our person if we need to pull it out and keep washing our hands,” Dr. Brian Conway with Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre told Global News.

This story will be updated following the press conference. 

COVIDInfluenzaFlu Seasonbc covid updateChildren’s Hospitalbc flu seasonBc Health UpdateBC influenza updatechild respiratory infections
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers