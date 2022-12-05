Man on parole for firearms offences faces new gun-related charges: Peel police

See more sharing options

A Mississauga man who was out on parole for firearm offences was arrested last week and is facing new gun-related charges, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Mississauga.

There, police allegedly seized a restricted Glock 9mm semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, an over-capacity drum magazine, cocaine, and proceeds of crime.

Thamilarasan Velauther, 29, was found inside the home, police said.

He is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A parole warrant was also invoked because the accused was out on parole for previous firearm charges, police said.

“People who possess illegal firearms have little regard for community safety so it isn’t surprising that they aren’t concerned about conditions of parole,” said Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

“This is a reality. Fortunately, another reality is our service is committed to ensuring these people are returned to jail.”

Velauther was held pending a “lengthy” bail hearing, police said.