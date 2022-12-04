Woman, 21, dead after Mississauga, Ont. shooting, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot in Mississauga, Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called for reports of a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road West area.

Police said a woman, 21, had been shot and was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a male wearing dark clothing with gloves, is believed to have to have left the area on foot.

Officers said they thought it was a targeted incident. Peel police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

