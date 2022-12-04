Woman, 21, dead after Mississauga, Ont. shooting, police say

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot in Mississauga, Ont.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called for reports of a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road West area.
Police said a woman, 21, had been shot and was pronounced dead.
Read more: 6 arrested following series of shootings in Peel Region
Read More
The suspect, a male wearing dark clothing with gloves, is believed to have to have left the area on foot.
Officers said they thought it was a targeted incident. Peel police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.
Trending Now
-
Hammer falls on Kanye West after he praises Hitler, posts swastika
-
NYC is looking for ‘bloodthirsty’ rat czar — and the job pays $228,000
Trending Now
Comments