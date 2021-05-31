Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 31 2021 6:15pm
01:56

Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga restaurant his family owns

As Catherine McDonald reports, Peel Regional Police investigators say they are at a loss as to the motive for the shooting, which left four others wounded.

Advertisement

Video Home