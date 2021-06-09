Menu

Crime

2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga restaurant shooting left owners’ son dead, suspect wanted

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga restaurant his family owns' Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga restaurant his family owns
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Peel Regional Police investigators say they are at a loss as to the motive for the shooting, which left four others wounded – May 31, 2021

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at a Mississauga restaurant that left the owners’ 25-year-old son dead, Peel Regional Police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said there is a Canada-wide warrant for an outstanding suspect.

It was just after 7:15 p.m. on May 29 when officers alleged a man walked into the Chicken Land restaurant, near the intersection of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway and began shooting at the staff.

Read more: 25-year-old son of Mississauga restaurant’s owners identified as shooting victim, 4 others recovering

Police said the restaurant’s 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife and two sons, aged 22 and 25 years old, as well as a 58-year-old male employee were shot. There was also a 13-year-old girl in the restaurant at the time but she was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old son, identified as Naim Akl, died at the scene. The four other were taken to hospital where they were later stabilized.

In an updated release on Wednesday, police said 31-year-old Brampton resident Naqash Abbasi was arrested and 25-year-old Mississauga resident Suliman Raza was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said both were charged with a count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a firearm. Both appeared in a Brampton court on Wednesday.

Investigators said a national search is underway for 20-year-old Mississauga resident Anand Nath.

READ MORE: 1 dead and 4 injured after Mississauga restaurant shooting, police say

He was described by police as having a thin build and a shaved head. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on the same charges as Abbasi and Raza. Investigators said he is believed to be in the Montreal area.

“Anand Nath represents a serious community safety risk and we are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or this incident to call police immediately,” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Anand Nath is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the fatal shooting at the Chicken Land restaurant in Misssissauga, Peel police said.
Anand Nath is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the fatal shooting at the Chicken Land restaurant in Misssissauga, Peel police said. Peel police/Handouts
Suliman Raza View image in full screen
Suliman Raza. Peel police/Handouts
Naqash Abbasi View image in full screen
Naqash Abbasi. Peel police/Handouts

Story continues below advertisement

 

