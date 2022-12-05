Man arrested after knife pulled at Kitchener bar: police

A man was taken into custody after a knife was pulled at a bar in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched to the bar near King Street East and Fairway Road South after a rowdy man refused to leave the premises.
When he was asked to leave, police say he pulled a knife and threatened staff.
The patron then left the licensed establishment but police say officers were able to track him down nearby a short time later and he was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported to police in the incident.
Police say a 47-year-old man is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and food and lodging fraud.
