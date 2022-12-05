Man arrested after knife pulled at Kitchener bar: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was taken into custody after a knife was pulled at a bar in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the bar near King Street East and Fairway Road South after a rowdy man refused to leave the premises.

When he was asked to leave, police say he pulled a knife and threatened staff.

The patron then left the licensed establishment but police say officers were able to track him down nearby a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported to police in the incident.

Police say a 47-year-old man is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and food and lodging fraud.