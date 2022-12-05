Menu

Crime

Man arrested after knife pulled at Kitchener bar: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 11:34 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A man was taken into custody after a knife was pulled at a bar in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the bar near King Street East and Fairway Road South after a rowdy man refused to leave the premises.

When he was asked to leave, police say he pulled a knife and threatened staff.

The patron then left the licensed establishment but police say officers were able to track him down nearby a short time later and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported to police in the incident.

Police say a 47-year-old man is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and food and lodging fraud.

