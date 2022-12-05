Menu

Entertainment

Bob McGrath, beloved ‘Sesame Street’ original character, dies at 90

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 5, 2022 9:22 am
Bob McGrath among several 'Sesame Street' characters. View image in full screen
Singer and actor Bob McGrath attends 11th Annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2013, in New York City. McGrath's family announced his death on Oct. 4, 2022. Getty Images

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show Sesame Street has died at the age of 90.

McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

Read more: Hammer falls on Kanye West after he praises Hitler, posts swastika

Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”

McGrath was a founding cast member of Sesame Street when the show premiered in 1969, playing a friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long figure in the Sesame Street world.

The actor grew up in Illinois and studied music at the University of Michigan and Manhattan School of Music. He also was a singer in the ’60s series Sing Along With Mitch and launched a successful singing career overseas in Japan.

Read more: ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer: Netflix shares 1st look at dramatic documentary

“A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over,” Sesame Workshop said. “We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

