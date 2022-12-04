Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thief stabs store staff member who confronted him: Hamilton police

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 9:25 pm
Hamilton Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

Hamilton police are looking into a stabbing that happened at a store near Main St. E and Wentworth Street on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect was stealing food and other items from the store, and as he was leaving he was approached by a staff member.

During that interaction, officers say the male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the staff member before fleeing the store on foot.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The victim’s injury is said not to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is a white man 50-60 years old, weighing between 200 and 250 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with a black/grey jacket and black or blue pants.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, you’re being asked to contact police at  905-546-4725.

Advertisement
StabbingTheftHamilton PoliceDowntownSuspectInjuryHamilton stabbingstealing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers