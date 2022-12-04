Thief stabs store staff member who confronted him: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking into a stabbing that happened at a store near Main St. E and Wentworth Street on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect was stealing food and other items from the store, and as he was leaving he was approached by a staff member.

During that interaction, officers say the male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the staff member before fleeing the store on foot.

The victim’s injury is said not to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is a white man 50-60 years old, weighing between 200 and 250 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with a black/grey jacket and black or blue pants.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, you’re being asked to contact police at 905-546-4725.