World

‘Inhumane conditions’: 180 dogs, cats removed from U.S. home by hazmat team

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2022 6:17 pm
Some 180 dogs and cats were removed from a New Jersey home by a hazmat team after officials reported the animals were being kept in “horrible and inhumane conditions,” authorities say.

Brick Township police said officers entered the home Friday night and found stacks of animal crates containing dogs and cats, but because of the conditions “the officers were forced to exit and requested that a hazmat team respond.”

Two arrests were made, officials said.

Read more: Lost husky reunites with family after strangers’ incredible efforts to bring her home

Police said rescuers in hazmat gear took about 10 hours to remove the animals. Police said 135 dogs and and 45 cats were removed; two of the dogs were dead when they were taken from the home and about eight animals were taken for emergency care, police added.

“The home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in horrible and inhumane conditions,” police said in a statement, adding the home was “subsequently condemned” by the township’s building and code department.

The animals were taken to a number of shelters with dozens of agencies and groups aiding with the rescue, placement of the animals and support services, police said.

Two arrests on animal cruelty accusations were made and a child endangerment charge is also pending since a 16-year-old also was living in the residence, police said.

U.S.DogAnimal RescueNew JerseyCatDog Rescuecat rescue
© 2022 The Canadian Press

