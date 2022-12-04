Opposition organization to hold anti-sovereignty act protest at legislature

Send this page to someone via email

An opposition organization announced Saturday night they will be holding an anti-sovereignty act protest in front to the Alberta legislature on Sunday afternoon.

The sovereignty bill, which was introduced to the province’s legislature last week by Premier Danielle Smith, has received a lot of criticism, especially from the NDP.

Alberta’s Democracy, the organization hosting the protest, said in a press release “the act is far worse than anyone could have predicted… As a community, we have a responsibility to mobilize against this undemocratic power grab by Premier Smith.”

The bill aims to allow the province to refuse to follow federal laws it deems unfair to Albertans. A clause in the act originally granted cabinet sweeping powers to make decisions for Alberta — without having to go through the legislature.

After much scrutiny, Premier Smith is now backpedaling, saying decisions will always go through the legislature. She has chalked up this “misunderstanding” to “awkward wording” that she and her cabinet are now working to amend.

All MLA’s have been invited to the event, which will be held on the step of the legislature building from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.