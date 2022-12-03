Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Impaired-driving campaign: Road checks open from Chilliwack to West Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 6:03 pm
Kelowna RCMP counterattack View image in full screen
According to the RCMP, 60 impaired drivers were removed from the road during the month-long program. RCMP

The BC RCMP and ICBC have teamed up to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

Road checks will be in place starting at 7 p.m. at Highway 1 exits from Chilliwack all the way to West Vancouver.

Read more: More than 150K people in Ontario have driven high on edibles in last 3 months, survey suggests

The highway road checks for Saturday evening have been dubbed “Light up the Highway.” Police said drivers should expect some delays along Highway 1 in the Lower Mainland.

The two organizations said the event is in conjunction with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, where road checks are set up across the country.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable if drivers make good decisions before and after consuming alcohol and/or drugs,’ said Chief Superintendent Holly Turton.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s imperative that drivers plan ahead for their safe return trip before they start consuming impairing substances. In order to drive this message home, the public can expect to see an increased police presence and enforcement of impaired driving throughout the month of December.”

Read more: Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

“If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead to get home safely. If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive,” ICBC staff said.

“Use a designated driver, call a taxi, rideshare or take transit.”

The BC Association of Chiefs of Police and ICBC have marked December for a month-long impaired driving enforcement campaign as it’s one of the peak times for impaired driving.

On average, 64 die every year in crashes involving impaired driving, according to ICBC.

Click to play video: 'RCMP to crack down on impaired driving this month'
RCMP to crack down on impaired driving this month
Advertisement
Related News
RCMPImpaired DrivingICBCBC RCMPNational Impaired Driving Enforcement Dayimpaired driving campaignRoad Checks Bcimpaired driving road checks bcLight up the Highway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers