Impaired-driving campaign: Road checks open from Chilliwack to West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The BC RCMP and ICBC have teamed up to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

Road checks will be in place starting at 7 p.m. at Highway 1 exits from Chilliwack all the way to West Vancouver.

The highway road checks for Saturday evening have been dubbed “Light up the Highway.” Police said drivers should expect some delays along Highway 1 in the Lower Mainland.

The two organizations said the event is in conjunction with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, where road checks are set up across the country.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable if drivers make good decisions before and after consuming alcohol and/or drugs,’ said Chief Superintendent Holly Turton.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s imperative that drivers plan ahead for their safe return trip before they start consuming impairing substances. In order to drive this message home, the public can expect to see an increased police presence and enforcement of impaired driving throughout the month of December.”

Read more: Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

“If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead to get home safely. If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive,” ICBC staff said.

“Use a designated driver, call a taxi, rideshare or take transit.”

The BC Association of Chiefs of Police and ICBC have marked December for a month-long impaired driving enforcement campaign as it’s one of the peak times for impaired driving.

On average, 64 die every year in crashes involving impaired driving, according to ICBC.