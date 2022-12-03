Odd tales from B.C. RCMP: November 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Sometimes truth is stranger is fiction. And oftentimes, the RCMP are there to see it firsthand.

Below is a collection of short news items police issued in press releases during the month of November.

Each on its own may not be newsworthy, but together they paint interesting scenes that police officers have to regularly deal with.

Woman gets mad for not being arrested, then gets arrested

In Creston, police say a woman attended the station on Nov. 3 to turn herself in for an alleged assault she committed while on a five-day drug binge.

However, a police officer determined no crime had been reported, and the woman was advised she wouldn’t be arrested.

“She became upset, throwing her phone at the officer and upending a table,” said police. “The officer then arrested her to prevent further destruction of property and held her in custody until she sobered.”

This isn’t a police issue

Also in Creston, police said that on Nov. 8, a man contacted them saying another man was struggling to push his bike up an icy hill.

The caller was advised this was not a police issue.

My vehicle is stolen. Oh wait, never mind; husband just took it

On the morning of Nov. 11, police in Grand Forks say a local woman alerted them that her vehicle had been stolen.

“However, within minutes, she called back stating that her husband had ended up taking the vehicle and left his cell phone behind, so she could not confirm it was him,” said Sgt Darryl Peppler.

“If you feel you may be the victim of a crime, never hesitate to call and report immediately. While this file had a happy ending, often that will not be the case.”

Calling 911 — while in a police car

Trail RCMP say they arrested a 60-year-old local man for causing a disturbance on the evening of Nov. 11; he had been screaming and yelling along the 1400 block of Bay Avenue.

The man was booked into a cell overnight, with an officer taking him to a bus stop the next morning.

“During the transport, the man decided to call 911 from the back of the police car and reported on his police-car ride to the emergency dispatch centre,” said police.

The call was dispatched to the officer who was driving the man to his requested destination.

The officer updated the dispatcher, then spoke to his passenger regarding his inappropriate 911 call.

Police say an investigation is underway, and that the 60-year-old may face a charge or a fine.

Impaired driver thanks officer for catching him, asks for hug

On Nov. 16, a West Shore officer was in Langford investigating another matter when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee drive over a grass median.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, with the 23-year-old male driver failing a roadside breath test. A 90-day driving prohibition was issued, and the Jeep was impounded for 30 days.

The officer drove the young man home. And upon arriving there, the driver thanked the officer for keeping the streets safe and asked for a hug.

“We don’t often get thanked for the job we do, especially by those who find themselves on the opposite side of the law,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

“It was nice for the officer and for the rest of us at West Shore RCMP to hear this.”

A ‘smashing’ arrest

On Nov. 19, a Lillooet woman reported that her vehicle’s windows had been smashed.

Police say there were no witnesses and no suspects, so they began conducting neighbourhood inquiries.

At one residence, they were met by a man with blood on his shirt and a large cut on his right hand that required medical attention.

“The man admitted to smashing the vehicle’s window because he thought the vehicle was owned by a man he believed was sleeping with his girlfriend,” said police.

The man was arrested and later released. The investigation continues.

Don’t give your neighbour the finger

RCMP say they received a call on Nov. 25 from a 59-year-old Fruitvale man that his neighbour, a 79-year-old woman, had stolen a pair of gloves from his front yard.

However, police say the man had placed his gloves on poles in his yard and arranged them so they appeared to give the middle finger to his neighbour.

“He had set up the gloves this way, as he was upset that she had given him the finger at a previous time and date,” said police.

“His neighbour responded by plucking the gloves from his property as further retaliation.”

Police say they negotiated an ongoing dispute between the two, with each agreeing to ignore the other.

‘Nicky nicky nine doors’

Police in Kitimat say a local resident contacted them on the evening of Nov. 26, complaining that a group of kids rang his doorbell and then took off.

RCMP say patrols were made looking for the group that was playing “nicky nicky nine doors,” the prank of knocking on a door and then running away, but they weren’t found.