Canada

Man dies after hit in downtown collision: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 2:08 pm
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in the downtown area, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in the downtown area, Winnipeg police say. File / Global News

A man has died after he was hit in a two-vehicle collision in the downtown area on Saturday, say Winnipeg police.

Officers went to the southbound lanes of Century Street between Portage Avenue and Academy Road at 2:45 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

They found a man who had sustained serious bodily injury due to being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Read more: Early-morning hit and run victim dies, Winnipeg police say

The drivers, along with witnesses, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

The man has yet to be identified and the investigation continues.

Southbound lanes of Century Street between Ness Avenue and Academy Street remain closed to traffic close to 1 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run
ManitobawinnipegCar crashWPSpedestrian hitMVCman diesSaturday morning car crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

