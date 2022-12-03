Menu

Canada

Police warn about suspects looking through mailboxes

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 3, 2022 1:28 pm
Investigators have obtained photos of one of the suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying him. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their mailboxes after a string of incidents in November.

They received several complains of people reportedly looking through unlocked mailboxes across the city between Nov. 9 and 23.

When approached by homeowners, the suspects reportedly told them that they were delivering mail.

Some of the victims reported receiving new credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names without their knowledge or consent, police say.

Investigators have obtained photos of one of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police recommend installing a lockable mailbox and to contact police if you see someone suspicious using your mailbox or receive suspicious mail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

