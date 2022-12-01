2 sought in theft of SUV from London, Ont. dealership, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted in connection with a reported vehicle theft at a car dealership in the city last month.

According to police, a 2019 BMW X7 was reported stolen from a dealership in the 700-block of Wharncliffe Road South on Nov. 22.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of two suspects they say are being sought in connection with the theft.

The stolen SUV is white and has the Ontario dealer plate 069DPS, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.