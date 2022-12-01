Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 sought in theft of SUV from London, Ont. dealership, police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2022 4:52 pm
2 sought in theft of SUV from London, Ont. dealership, police say - image
London Police Service/Handout

London, Ont., police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted in connection with a reported vehicle theft at a car dealership in the city last month.

According to police, a 2019 BMW X7 was reported stolen from a dealership in the 700-block of Wharncliffe Road South on Nov. 22.

Read more: London, Ont. police seek to identify suspect in sexual assault case

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of two suspects they say are being sought in connection with the theft.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The stolen SUV is white and has the Ontario dealer plate 069DPS, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ontario police recover more than 214 stolen cars, dismantle 3 crime organizations'
Ontario police recover more than 214 stolen cars, dismantle 3 crime organizations
LondonTheftLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicelpsVehicle TheftLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimeWharncliffe Road Southdealership theft
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers