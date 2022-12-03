Toronto under wind warning with gusts up to 90 km/h expected

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Toronto is under a wind warning warning with winds of up to 90 km/h expected on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for “strong winds”. The weather agency said westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected due to a strong cold front from Saturday morning into the afternoon.

“The strongest winds will only last an hour or so as the cold front passes,” Environment Canada said.

The winds are expected to ease starting in from the west to the east by Saturday evening.

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

The temperature in Toronto is expected to hit a high of 9 C before falling to 1 C this afternoon. Overnight is expected to see temperatures reached -5 C with a wind chill of -11.