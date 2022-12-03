Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto under wind warning with gusts up to 90 km/h expected

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 10:32 am
People walk at the beach on an unseasonably warm but extremely windy day, in Toronto on March 6, 2022. View image in full screen
People walk at the beach on an unseasonably warm but extremely windy day, in Toronto on March 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

The City of Toronto is under a wind warning warning with winds of up to 90 km/h expected on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for “strong winds”. The weather agency said westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected due to a strong cold front from Saturday morning into the afternoon.

“The strongest winds will only last an hour or so as the cold front passes,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The winds are expected to ease starting in from the west to the east by Saturday evening.

Read more: Wind warning issued for much of southern Ontario with ‘strong cold front’ moving through Saturday

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

The temperature in Toronto is expected to hit a high of 9 C before falling to 1 C this afternoon. Overnight is expected to see temperatures reached -5 C with a wind chill of -11.

TorontoCity of TorontoToronto weatherWind Warningtoronto windswindy torontowinds Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers