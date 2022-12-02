Menu

Cold front to bring strong winds to southern Ontario Saturday, Environment Canada warns

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 11:16 am
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto on Monday, February 25, 2019. View image in full screen
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto on Monday, February 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Strong winds are expected in southern Ontario on Saturday with the passage of a cold front, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has placed the whole region under a special weather statement.

Ahead of the cold front, south or southwest wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are possible for most areas.

After the front passes through, west or northwest winds of up to 80 km/h are expected.

1 dead after crash on Highway 427, other collisions reported as winter weather moves in

Some areas, such as the Niagara Region, may see gusts of up to 90 km/h.

The weather agency said the cold front is expected to reach the Toronto area Saturday morning and then the Ottawa area around noon.

Power outages and some damage may occur, Environment Canada said.

