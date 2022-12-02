Cold front to bring strong winds to southern Ontario Saturday, Environment Canada warns

Strong winds are expected in southern Ontario on Saturday with the passage of a cold front, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency has placed the whole region under a special weather statement.
Ahead of the cold front, south or southwest wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are possible for most areas.
After the front passes through, west or northwest winds of up to 80 km/h are expected.
Some areas, such as the Niagara Region, may see gusts of up to 90 km/h.
The weather agency said the cold front is expected to reach the Toronto area Saturday morning and then the Ottawa area around noon.
Power outages and some damage may occur, Environment Canada said.
