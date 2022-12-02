Menu

Canada

Quebec judge blames police security plan in 2012 election-night shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting'
Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting
Thu, Sep 7: Dave Courage remembers the chaos after he was shot by Richard Henry Bain as then-leader of the Parti Québécois, Pauline Marois, gave her victory speech in 2012 – Sep 7, 2017

A Superior Court judge says the police security plan for Quebec’s 2012 election night had a “major flaw” that permitted a gunman to carry out a deadly attack.

Justice Philippe Bélanger has awarded a total of nearly $292,000 in damages to four stagehands who were working at a downtown Montreal venue where then-premier-elect Pauline Marois of the Parti Québécois was delivering a victory speech on Sept. 4, 2012.

A lone gunman shot dead one of their colleagues at the rear of the venue and seriously injured a second technician with the same bullet.

Read more: Quebec marks 10-year anniversary of 2012 fatal election night shooting

The four plaintiffs had testified they suffered from post-traumatic stress and other psychological damage due to the shooting.

They accused the Montreal police and Quebec provincial police of failing to properly evaluate the risks associated with the event and of not deploying officers to guard the back of the venue.

Bélanger ruled that the police security plan contained a “major flaw” because it didn’t include a security perimeter behind the Métropolis — the venue that has since been renamed to the MTELUS.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

