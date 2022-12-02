Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after multiple sexual assaults, exposures at TTC subway stations

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 7:34 am
Sexual assault suspect. View image in full screen
Sexual assault suspect. Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults and exposures at TTC subway stations.

On Oct. 6, police said it was reported that a man had exposed himself at TTC’s Davisville Station and North York Centre Station.

That same day, investigators said the same man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Sheppard Station

Later that month, police said the same man exposed himself at Bessarion Station and then reportedly sexually assaulted a woman outside of Leslie Station.

Toronto police seek suspect after woman robbed at ATM machine

Police have described the man between 20 to 30s, as about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, black wavy hair and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hooded sweater and he was carrying a black “Champion” branded backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

