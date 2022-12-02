Suspect sought after multiple sexual assaults, exposures at TTC subway stations

Toronto police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults and exposures at TTC subway stations.
On Oct. 6, police said it was reported that a man had exposed himself at TTC’s Davisville Station and North York Centre Station.
That same day, investigators said the same man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Sheppard Station
Later that month, police said the same man exposed himself at Bessarion Station and then reportedly sexually assaulted a woman outside of Leslie Station.
Police have described the man between 20 to 30s, as about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, black wavy hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hooded sweater and he was carrying a black “Champion” branded backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
