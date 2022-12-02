Police command post set up near Collège Montmorency in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

A mobile police command post will be stationed all day Friday near the College Montmorency in Laval in hopes of advancing the investigation into a shooting that prompted a lockdown of students and staff on Nov. 11.

Investigators from the major crimes unit of the Service de Police de Laval (SPL) will be at the command post from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near door 7 of the college.

Investigators are hoping to meet with witnesses who may have witnessed the shooting.

Late in the afternoon on Nov. 11, a suspect approached Collège Montmorency and allegedly fired several times at four people who then took refuge inside the college. This triggered a major lockdown at the college as police secured the area. About 500 students and staff were kept inside for more than four hours as worried family members waited outside.

Classes at the college were cancelled the Monday following the shooting as students and staff were invited to meetings to help deal with the trauma.

According to Laval police, the suspect may have been targeting individuals linked to the Flamehead Boys (FHB) gang, a group that is active in Laval. Police say the students and the college were not targets in the attack.

— with files from Global News’ Travis Todd