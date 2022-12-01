Waterloo police release video of ‘intentionally set’ fire in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an intentionally-set fire in Woolwich, Ont.
The video shows a man carrying a cardboard box with a fire burning inside, then placing it upside down, before walking away.
The fire starts to grow for about 30 seconds before the man comes back and stomps it out.
According to police, a man entered into an office building on Arthur Street South at around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fire.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
