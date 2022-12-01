Menu

Crime

Waterloo police release video of ‘intentionally set’ fire in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 4:31 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an intentionally set fire in Woolwich. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an intentionally set fire in Woolwich. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an intentionally-set fire in Woolwich, Ont.

The video shows a man carrying a cardboard box with a fire burning inside, then placing it upside down, before walking away.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in connection with racist attack outside mall: police

The fire starts to grow for about 30 seconds before the man comes back and stomps it out.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a man entered into an office building on Arthur Street South at around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fire.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

