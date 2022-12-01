Icy cold, wind and a chance of more snow in the forecast for parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A high pressure system over British Columbia is pushing arctic air and bitter cold to several parts of the province, along with the potential for snow and wind on Friday.

Environment Canada says an extreme cold warning is up for B.C.’s Peace River regions with forecasts of wind chill values to -40 C. Arctic outflow warnings have been posted for B.C.’s central and northern coasts, with the wind chill predicted at -20 C.

Special weather statements are also up for most of Vancouver Island and the south coast, with icy conditions and wind chills near -10 C.

View image in full screen A swirling low system is expected to touch the B.C. coast on Fri. Dec. 2, 2022, according to Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon. Kristi Gordon/Global News

There is still much uncertainty around snowfall for the South Coast on Friday.

The swirling low is expected to track from the Alaska Panhandle down the B.C. coast over the next 36 hours. Its centre is offshore, but the eastern edge of the system will touch the coast as it passes by.

The forecast suggests a small shift toward the east would cause heavy snow for Vancouver Island and some snow the Lower Mainland, while a small shift to the west would bring some snow for Vancouver Island and no snow or minimal amounts for the Lower Mainland.

View image in full screen A Global News graphic shows predicted snowfall on British Columbia’s South Coast overnight on Fri. Dec. 1, 2022. According to senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon however, much uncertainty around the quantity remains. Kristi Gordon/Global News

Confidence in the current forecast is moderate.

In a worst case scenario, however, Greater Victoria could see up to three centimetres of mixed snow and rain on Friday by 3 p.m. and again on Friday night. The rest of Vancouver Island could see between two and 12 centimetres in that time, with Comox, Campbell River and Port Alberni likely to be hardest-hit.

On Friday evening, residents can expect between five and 25 centimetres, with the heaviest dump occurring from Nanaimo to Comox and inland to Port Alberni.

Winds are expected to gust between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour in the afternoon and evening, mainly across southern Vancouver Island.

If the worst arrives in the Lower Mainland, flurries are possible on Friday morning, with up to three centimetres of snow, mixed with rain in some areas by 3 p.m.

Two to six centimetres could fall on Friday evening, as temperatures continue to hover around zero.

Wind could gust up to 60 kilometres per hour in the Fraser Valley and southern Metro Vancouver.

Tuesday’s storm has prompted red alerts from Canada Post, indicating carriers are not delivering in parts of the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and in Nanaimo and Parksville on Vancouver Island. Mail carriers will try to deliver in the Comox Valley, although delays are likely, Canada Post said.

Residents should also be wary of slippery conditions, possible power outages on Friday, along with ferry delays and cancellations.

The system is expected to move on after Friday night with sun in the forecast for Saturday.

–With files from The Canadian Press