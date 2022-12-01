Ottawa should boycott India G20 over ‘horrific discriminatory laws,’ NDP says

Send this page to someone via email

The New Democrats are calling on the Liberals to boycott India’s hosting of the G20, citing that country’s treatment of minorities.

Thursday, India started its term in the rotating presidency of the Group of 20, a forum for the world’s largest economies.

That involves convening meetings throughout the year, which culminates in a leaders summit planned for next September in New Delhi.

The NDP says India has “horrific discriminatory laws” against minority groups.

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon with the World Sikh Organization and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Last month, the Trudeau government unveiled plans to form closer ties with India as a key component of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.