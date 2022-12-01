Menu

Canada

Ottawa should boycott India G20 over ‘horrific discriminatory laws,’ NDP says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 11:09 am
India G20 View image in full screen
G20 logo is projected on the historic 17th century Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 1. Around 100 monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites across India will be lit up from Thursday for a week to mark India's presidency of G20, officials said. Bhumika Saraswati/AP

The New Democrats are calling on the Liberals to boycott India’s hosting of the G20, citing that country’s treatment of minorities.

Thursday, India started its term in the rotating presidency of the Group of 20, a forum for the world’s largest economies.

That involves convening meetings throughout the year, which culminates in a leaders summit planned for next September in New Delhi.

Read more: Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy ‘long overdue,’ shows ‘radical change’ on China: experts

The NDP says India has “horrific discriminatory laws” against minority groups.

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon with the World Sikh Organization and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Last month, the Trudeau government unveiled plans to form closer ties with India as a key component of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

