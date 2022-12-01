Winter parking restrictions in Peterborough in effect until April

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough’s winter parking restrictions are now in effect.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets from 2 a.m to 6 a.m. every night from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2023. The fine for a parking violation is $25.

The city notes that when snow-clearing operations are taking place, no parking or stopping of a vehicle is permitted on any city street. Snow clearing usually occurs between midnight and 8 a.m.

During snowstorms, a public service announcement will be made to advise that vehicles must be removed from city streets throughout the day or evening. Free overnight parking is available in municipal parking garages and surface lots during storms. The city says drivers can use the parking garage entrance ticket for a free ride home on Peterborough Transit.

Story continues below advertisement

The fine for a violation is $80 and the vehicle will be towed to one of two locations:

Any vehicle parked north of Parkhill Road will be towed to Milroy Park at 242 Milroy Dr. in the city’s north end

Any vehicles south of Parkhill Road will be towed to Morrow Park at 171 Lansdowne St. West.

The city says vehicles must be picked up at the sites within 24 hours. All unclaimed vehicles will be towed to an impound yard at the owner’s expense.