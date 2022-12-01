Menu

Traffic

Winter parking restrictions in Peterborough in effect until April

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 10:52 am
Vehicles will be towed if found parked overnight on city streets during winter parking restrictions. View image in full screen
Vehicles will be towed if found parked overnight on city streets during winter parking restrictions. Global News Peterborough file

The City of Peterborough’s winter parking restrictions are now in effect.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets from 2 a.m to 6 a.m. every night from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2023. The fine for a parking violation is $25.

Read more: Free 2-hour parking in downtown Peterborough during holiday season to support food bank

The city notes that when snow-clearing operations are taking place, no parking or stopping of a vehicle is permitted on any city street. Snow clearing usually occurs between midnight and 8 a.m.

During snowstorms, a public service announcement will be made to advise that vehicles must be removed from city streets throughout the day or evening. Free overnight parking is available in municipal parking garages and surface lots during storms. The city says drivers can use the parking garage entrance ticket for a free ride home on Peterborough Transit.

The fine for a violation is $80 and the vehicle will be towed to one of two locations:

  • Any vehicle parked north of Parkhill Road will be towed to Milroy Park at 242 Milroy Dr. in the city’s north end
  • Any vehicles south of Parkhill Road will be towed to Morrow Park at 171 Lansdowne St. West.

The city says vehicles must be picked up at the sites within 24 hours. All unclaimed vehicles will be towed to an impound yard at the owner’s expense.

