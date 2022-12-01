Menu

Education

B.C. public school teachers ratify new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 10:22 am
Students make their way to the first day of school at Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver, Monday, Sept. 22, 2014. British Columbia's public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract.

Nearly 50,000 BC Teachers’ Federation members were eligible to cast a ballot, and a statement from the union says the vote was 94 per cent in favour.

BCTF president Clint Johnston says the union has “achieved some historic gains that will help members who are struggling with the affordability crisis.”

Read more: B.C. teachers reach tentative deal with province on new contract

The contract was reached after more than 50 days of bargaining with the BC Public School Employers Association, which negotiates on behalf of the provincial government, and Johnston says the deal will help recruit and retain more teachers.

It boosts annual salaries for new teachers as much as $8,500 by the end of the third year while B.C.’s highest-paid educators will earn up to $13,500 more over the same period, which Johnston says pushes them above the $100,000-per-year threshold for the first time.

He says the BCTF will now press the government to report publicly about the impacts of an ongoing teacher shortage and take action to “ensure schools are properly staffed and students get the support they need.”

Read more: Teachers in Surrey, B.C., have filed 58 workplace complaints due to classroom violence

The union said earlier that other improvements in the contract include 10 additional minutes of preparation time for elementary teachers, strengthened health and maternity benefits, and a provincial minimum standard for professional development funding.

The contract was reached at the end of October and teachers conducted a ratification vote in mid-November.

At the time the tentative deal was announced, the Public School Employers Association said the pact follows the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

Richmond teachers call for Truth & Reconciliation policy at City Hall
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

