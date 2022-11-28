Richmond, B.C. teachers leading truth and reconciliation campaign for changes at city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Two elementary school teachers are campaigning to advance truth and reconciliation in the city of Richmond.

The initiative includes everything from land acknowledgements to greater cultural awareness.

Richmond sits on traditional Musqueam territory. The school board and district recognizes that, and so does the Vancouver International Airport.

But when it comes to city hall, the teachers say more progress is needed.

“There’s no mention anywhere on the Richmond website. The city council meetings don’t start with a land acknowledgment,” Alisa Magnan said, a Richmond teacher.

It’s why teachers Alisa Magnan and Katherine Myers launched an online petition calling for the City of Richmond to adopt a truth and reconciliation policy that will include written and oral land acknowledgments, and to have an annual event to recognize orange shirt day.

“We want change and we think we’re a little bit behind the eight ball compared to other cities in our area,” Myers told Global News.

“We don’t think what we’re asking for is unreasonable because we’ve seen other cities do this,” said Magnan.

The teachers presented their petition at a council meeting on Nov. 21 with councillor Michael Wolfe introducing a motion to establish a truth and reconciliation policy.

Council voted in favour but it’s been referred to staff for further analysis, which could take months or longer.

When it comes to giving land acknowledgements, wolfe said the city is hesitant — because of ongoing lawsuits.

Lawsuits include a years-long dispute with the Musqueam Nation over the Garden City Lands.

“I think it’s been a very convenient excuse for council thus far and we’re really hoping that they can think creatively about how to move our city forward,” said Myers.

Richmond mayor Malcolm Brodie declined Global News’ request for comment.

The teachers said meaningful steps toward reconciliation will take a lot of public pressure, so they won’t be letting up anytime soon.

