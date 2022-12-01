Man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock, Ont., police have charged a man in a “suspicious death” and homicide investigation.
Paul Gerard Fitzgerald, 56, of Woodstock, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.
On Tuesday at 2:18 a.m., police received a report of a dispute on Fyfe Avenue.
A 59-year-old victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
