Crime

Man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing in Woodstock, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 9:26 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police have arrested and charged a suspect in a "suspicious death" turned homicide investigation launched on Tuesday. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

Woodstock, Ont., police have charged a man in a “suspicious death” and homicide investigation.

Read more: Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death,’ Woodstock, Ont. police say

Paul Gerard Fitzgerald, 56, of Woodstock, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

On Tuesday at 2:18 a.m., police received a report of a dispute on Fyfe Avenue.

A 59-year-old victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

