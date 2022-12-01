Menu

Weather

Snow squalls continue in Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale on Thursday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 8:41 am
Downtown Barrie Ont., rainbow crosswalk in winter. Nov., 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie Ont., rainbow crosswalk in winter. Nov., 19, 2022.

December is starting in full force, with Environment Canada issuing a snow squall warning for Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale on Thursday.

The cold conditions are a continuation of rough conditions from the day before.

Other areas impacted include Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Barrie, Ont.'s newest poet laureate looks to create a platform for local artists

The national weather agency said additional snowfall amounts of around 5 cm are expected throughout the day.

Under the snow squall bands, the weather agency warns visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken later Thursday morning.

