Toronto-area woman facing charges in Niagara ‘grandparent scam’ investigation

Niagara police have charged a Toronto-area woman accused of targeting a Lincoln, Ont., man in an early November ‘grandparent scam.’

Detectives say a man in his 80s was randomly called and convinced a family member was in legal peril, requiring cash to secure their release from custody.

Police say a woman attended the man’s residence in a grey Honda sedan on three different occasions and in all collected $28,500.

A 22-year-old Brampton woman is facing a pair of charges, including fraud over $5,000.

The accused has been released following a bail hearing and is expected in a St. Catharines courtroom Dec. 16.

Investigators say the probe is still ongoing and believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.