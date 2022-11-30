Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto-area woman facing charges in Niagara ‘grandparent scam’ investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back'
Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back

Niagara police have charged a Toronto-area woman accused of targeting a Lincoln, Ont., man in an early November ‘grandparent scam.’

Detectives say a man in his 80s was randomly called and convinced a family member was in legal peril, requiring cash to secure their release from custody.

Read more: Police investigate new ‘grandparent scam’ cases in Hamilton

Police say a woman attended the man’s residence in a grey Honda sedan on three different occasions and in all collected $28,500.

A 22-year-old Brampton woman is facing a pair of charges, including fraud over $5,000.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The accused has been released following a bail hearing and is expected in a St. Catharines courtroom Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grandparent scam victim speaks out to Global News then gets money back

Investigators say the probe is still ongoing and believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Project Maverick, joint police investigation is working to end child exploitation in Ontario'
Project Maverick, joint police investigation is working to end child exploitation in Ontario
FraudNiagara FallsNiagara RegionHamilton Police ServicePhone ScamNiagara Regional Police ServiceGrandparent scamphone fraudgrandparent fraudfinancial scams elderly
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers