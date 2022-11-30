Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies in custody

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Brandon Lupkoski, died while in custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Lupksoki had been serving a three years, eight months and 19 days sentence since Feb. 25, 2022, for breaking and entering with intent to commit, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Lupkoski was sentenced in February for trying to force his way into a Saskatoon basement suite with another man in January 2020, according to provincial court records.

The two occupants of the suite repelled the attack, but the tenant was shot in the arm and shoulder.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC have also notified the police and the coroner of the death.