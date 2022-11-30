Rodeo begins on third day of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the third day of the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) in Regina that featured many events, and the action continues on into the evening.

The cattle saw most of the action at Agribition with various shows, sales and auctions that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

The Indigenous agriculture summit and the 10th annual grain expo have concluded, and people are now dusting off their boots, because starting tonight, the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo is back in Regina.

CWA President Kim Hexhall said the event will bring a lot of entertainment.

“There’s lots to see and do, food to be found, lots to learn and they have free admission for the rodeo tonight,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The rodeo features eight of the major rodeo events, which includes the staples like bull riding, saddle bronc and barrel racing. Added to the lineup this year is ladies’ breakaway roping.

In partnership with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, this rodeo will see eight major events featuring the top 10 contestants over four nights with a chance to win $100,000.

“Tonight is Indigenous night and we welcome everyone to come in and see our grand entry and look ceremony as we start the rodeo,” said Hexhall.

Doors open at 6 each evening in Regina’s Brandt Centre with the rodeo starting at 7 and doors opening at 6 p.m. for rush seating.

Tomorrow’s CAW agenda includes the stock dog championships, the sheep and lamb show, more beef shows and sales and day two of the rodeo.

Tickets are still available for tomorrows meet and greets with some of the cast of the hit TV series Yellowstone.

1:36 Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina