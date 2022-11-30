Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rodeo begins on third day of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:19 pm
The stakes are higher – and so is the prize money – as a new professional circuit finals rodeo kicks off at the Canadian Western Agribition Wednesday.
The four-day rodeo begins today on the third day of the Canadian Western Agribition where tonight's admission is free of charge at Regina's Brandt Centre. Canadian Professional Rodeo Association / Facebook

It’s the third day of the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) in Regina that featured many events, and the action continues on into the evening.

The cattle saw most of the action at Agribition with various shows, sales and auctions that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

The Indigenous agriculture summit and the 10th annual grain expo have concluded, and people are now dusting off their boots, because starting tonight, the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo is back in Regina.

Read more: Canada’s largest livestock show is back for another year in Regina

CWA President Kim Hexhall said the event will bring a lot of entertainment.

“There’s lots to see and do, food to be found, lots to learn and they have free admission for the rodeo tonight,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The rodeo features eight of the major rodeo events, which includes the staples like bull riding, saddle bronc and barrel racing. Added to the lineup this year is ladies’ breakaway roping.

Trending Now
Trending Now

In partnership with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, this rodeo will see eight major events featuring the top 10 contestants over four nights with a chance to win $100,000.

“Tonight is Indigenous night and we welcome everyone to come in and see our grand entry and look ceremony as we start the rodeo,” said Hexhall.

Read more: Canadian Western Agribition reports $321K loss in 2021

Doors open at 6 each evening in Regina’s Brandt Centre with the rodeo starting at 7 and doors opening at 6 p.m. for rush seating.

Tomorrow’s CAW agenda includes the stock dog championships, the sheep and lamb show, more beef shows and sales and day two of the rodeo.

Tickets are still available for tomorrows meet and greets with some of the cast of the hit TV series Yellowstone.

Click to play video: 'Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina'
Set up underway for return of Agribition next week in Regina

 

Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsBrandt CentreAgribitionCanadian Western AgribitionMaple Leaf Finals Rodeograin expo
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers