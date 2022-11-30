Menu

Canada

Alberta Mountie charged with 2018 manslaughter testifies at trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 3:07 pm
‘Fraught with danger’: Trial begins for Alberta Mounties charged in 2018 roadside shooting
WATCH (Nov. 21): Two Alberta RCMP officers involved in a fatal shooting west of Edmonton in July 2018 are on trial for manslaughter. Dan Grummett reports. – Nov 21, 2022

An Alberta Mountie has testified she believed the man she and another officer are accused of killing was a suspect in a shooting a day earlier.

RCMP Const. Jessica Brown and Cpl. Randy Stenger have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of Clayton Crawford in 2018 near Whitecourt, Alta., northwest of Edmonton.

A jury has heard that RCMP were looking for a purple pickup truck that was spotted fleeing the scene of a shooting a day earlier in Valhalla Centre, a hamlet more than 300 kilometres northwest of where Crawford was killed.

Trending Now
Read more: Lawyers tell jury Mounties acted in self-defence in fatal Alberta shooting

Court heard Brown, Stenger and another officer approached the vehicle at a rest stop near Whitecourt, where there was a struggle between the officers and Crawford.

The jury heard that 11 shots were fired by Brown and Stenger, 10 of which hit Crawford.

Brown and Stenger have pleaded not guilty and their defence lawyers have said that the two Mounties acted in self-defence, thinking their lives were in danger.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

