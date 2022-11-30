COVID-19: Peterborough reports 5 new hospitalizations; risk index remains at moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths or outbreaks but five new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update issued at 4 p.m., the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the fourth week in a row. The death factor went from moderate to low while all other factors remain unchanged from the Nov. 23 update:

View image in full screen Risk index for COVID-19 for Nov. 30, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths: 127 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Nov. 23 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 40 since the Nov. 23 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 319 — down from 340 reported on Nov. 23. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 509 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the Nov. 23 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday, Nov. 29 reported seven inpatients.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,293 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,847 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are three active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. No new COVID-1 9 outbreaks have been reported since the Nov. 23 update.

Story continues below advertisement

Active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21. The home on Nov. 28 reported six residents had tested positive.

long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21. The home on Nov. 28 reported six residents had tested positive. Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 2 area) in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26. Six residents have also tested positive, the home reported Nov. 28.

Outbreaks declared over since the Nov. 23 update:

Peterborough Retirement Residence : Declared Nov. 7 and lifted on Nov. 25.

: Declared Nov. 7 and lifted on Nov. 25. Congregate living facility (No. 55) in Peterborough County: Declared Nov. 15 and lifted on Nov. 25

The health unit has reported 214 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 399,213 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. Over the past six months 38,170 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-seven per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses

: 100 per cent have first and second doses Adults (age 18-69 ): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses Read more: Ontario pediatric infectious disease experts urge parents to get kids vaccinated

): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses Adults (age18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses Youth (age 12-17 ): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses

): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses Children (age 5-11) : 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses

: 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; three per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.