S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.72 points at 20,234.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.04 points at 33,710.49. The S&P 500 index was down 5.62 points at 3,952.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.24 points at 11,004.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.85 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.00 at US$80.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 32 cents at US$6.92 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was US$2.80 at US$1,766.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.73 a pound.