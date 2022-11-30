Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 12:19 pm
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.72 points at 20,234.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.04 points at 33,710.49. The S&P 500 index was down 5.62 points at 3,952.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.24 points at 11,004.02.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite creeps higher as commodity prices rise, U.S. stocks down

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.85 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.00 at US$80.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 32 cents at US$6.92 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was US$2.80 at US$1,766.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.73 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

