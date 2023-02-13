Camrose man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 death of woman found in Edmonton motel

WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A Camrose man has been given a life sentence and won’t be eligible for parole for 16 years in connection with the homicide of Lisa Arsenault, who was found dead in a south Edmonton motel almost three years ago.

Ian Stewart Gainer was originally charged with first-degree murder in Arsenault’s May 2020 death. He pleaded guilty in September to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

“Sixteen years is definitely a positive,” said Arsenault’s son Nicholas.

“Nothing will bring back my mother… but it is better than nothing,” he said outside court on Monday.

“It was a lot better that we actually got some justice.”

Arsenault’s sister Ashley Kowalewski described the decision as a victory for the family.

“She doesn’t get to breathe and live and walk around, and he won’t have the opportunity to do that for 16 years either… I would have been happier with 25 (years). I think that’s how every family member would feel. But 16 is what the Crown asked for and that is what we got.

“Some of the words that really stood out from what the justice said to me were ‘barbaric’ and ‘cowardly,’ and I think life in prison for that — that is what it is. I think she did a fair sentencing and we’re very grateful,” Kowalewski said.

Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Gainer had been staking out the motel, watching it in the days leading up to the killing. He later told police he believed Arsenault was involved in a large cocaine trafficking ring and he assumed she would have a lot of money on her, which he could take. He never did obtain any money from the victim.

CCTV footage from outside the motel, which was obtained by police, showed Arsenault enter the suite at 1:40 p.m. on May 24, 2020. Gainer followed her three minutes later, holding a dark object in his hand.

Gainer was inside the motel suite for 14 minutes and no one else entered or exited the room, the agreed statement of facts detailed. He then left the area in a vehicle around 2:05 p.m.

The video footage showed a motel employee entered the suite at 7:55 p.m. and exited calling 911. Police arrived at the scene at 8 p.m.

Court heard Gainer tied Arsenault up, with ropes around her wrists and ankles which would tighten a noose around her neck if she moved. He also covered her head with tights and duct tape.

Arsenault died of strangulation and smothering.

1:22 Camrose man pleads guilty to murdering woman in south Edmonton motel

Crown prosecutors were asking for a sentence of life in prison with 16 years before Gainer would be eligible for parole. The Crown was also seeking a firearms prohibition.

They described Arsenault’s death as “a brutal way to die.”

The Crown said there was no indication whether Gainer would be a low- or high-risk offender but indicated there seemed to be a lack of remorse or sympathy in his interview with police. The prosecutor added that Gainer has not done well in custody so far and has been involved in an altercation.

The defence was asking for a sentence of life in prison where Gainer would be eligible for parole after 12 years.

Gainer’s lawyer said his family is also very impacted by this decision.

1:21 South Edmonton motel murder sentencing hearing begins

Gainer declined to address the court on Monday. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit and kept his head down most of the time while the judge handed down her sentence. His face appeared neutral.

The judge said his indifference to Arsenault’s suffering was “barbaric.” The judge pointed out that Gainer didn’t know the victim and the manner of death was sophisticated — not something he did on a whim.

The judge didn’t think there was much evidence of rehabilitation.

Arsenault’s family sobbed in the courtroom on Monday.

“My sister was a beautiful person who struggled and tried to overcome her childhood trauma,” Kowalewski said. “And unfortunately, somebody took her down before she could reach that full stage of healing.

“I always had a dream that my sisters would all be reunited as adults, and that will never come to fruition.

“I will always grieve all the things she never got the chance to do.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I will always grieve all the things she never got the chance to do."

Arsenault’s son said his mother did the best with what she had.

“She was a kind woman. She was a good mom… She tried. She’d give the shirt off her back for someone in need,” he said.

“My sister was a wonderful woman,” Kowalewski added. “She was the first person you heard when you walked into the room, and she was the last person on your mind when you walked out. She would always say things that would shock you, but she always left you feeling like somebody saw you, somebody cared.

“I hope her spirit is at rest now,” she added.

“Hopefully, we can inspire others who are struggling for help, as my sister did. There’s a lot of great work that’s been done in and around this case from great organizations… and receiving support from Victims’ Services.”