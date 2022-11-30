Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta businessCalgary Chamber of CommerceAlberta sovereignty actAlberta sovereignty within a united Canada actalberta's interestdefending alberta
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Story continues below advertisement

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022'
Global News Morning weather forecast: November 30, 2022
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Read more: First snowfall of the season blankets Montreal

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers