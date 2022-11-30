Wind warning in effect for Montreal, gusts could reach 90 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is in for a blustery Wednesday evening as high winds and heavy rain hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city, saying southwesterly winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says powerful winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning states.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is underway in the city and up to 20 millimetres could fall by the end of the day.

Montreal is being spared the worst of the precipitation though, with a mix of rainfall and snowfall warnings in effect across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says up to 30 millimetres of rain could hit the Eastern Townships, compounded by high wind gusts, by nighttime.

Quebec City could get up to 50 millimetres of rain and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Snow could descend on the Valcartier area of the province’s capital, too.