Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID taking a backseat to the flu in Interior Health

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Natural ways support your health during cold and flu season'
Natural ways support your health during cold and flu season
Naturopathic doctor, Dr. Jacqui Fleury, is looking at natural ways to support your health during cold and flu season.

Respiratory season has arrived in the Southern Interior, though COVID appears to be taking a back seat to a more familiar ailment — the flu.

“We know that COVID continues to circulate. It is one of the viruses that is circulating quite prevalently,” Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvena Mema said.

“However, most of the disease we are seeing, in terms of COVID, is mild thanks to the vaccination efforts.”

Click to play video: 'Fears of triple virus threat loom as holiday season approaches'
Fears of triple virus threat loom as holiday season approaches

Influenza, Mema said, is where there’s the most activity within the region over the past few weeks, in particular.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing more influenza this year than in the past couple of years because, simply, in the past couple of years travel was restricted and gatherings were cancelled,” she said.

This flu comeback isn’t out of control, Mema said.

“What we are seeing currently is not out of the norm for any regular influenza season before the pandemic,” she said.

“We used to see this type of situation every year. Sometimes it starts a little earlier, sometimes it starts a little later.”

Interior Health representatives said that Kelowna General Hospital is seeing an increase in emergency department visits for respiratory presenting complaints.

That isn’t unexpected and it, like all health authorities, has systems in place to manage high patient volumes, including regional and provincial surge plans.

“We have been planning for various scenarios and are ready to respond to an influx of patients of all ages requiring care for respiratory illnesses,” the health authority representative said.

Interior Health recommends a flu shot this time of year.

While the health authority doesn’t offer flu numbers, as of last Thursday there were around 500 confirmed COVID cases provincewide and just 97 of them were in Interior Health.

Advertisement
COVIDCovid19VaccinationInterior HealthFluColdInfluenzaCold And Flu SeasonDr. Silvena Mema
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers