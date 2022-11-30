Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 30
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Medavie’s blue tape program, closet renovations in Décor and Design, and the Saskatchewan Rush set for the new NLL season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medavie Health Services West launches blue tape program: Medic Minute

Medavie Health Services West is launching a new program — the blue tape program.

Medavie’s Troy Davies explains what the program is, how the organization came up with the idea, and how it benefits paramedics in Medic Minute.

Click to play video: 'Medavie Health Services West launches blue tape program: Medic Minute'
Medavie Health Services West launches blue tape program: Medic Minute

Condo closet renovation in Décor and Design

Work continues on a closet renovation at a River Landing condo.

Michael Anderson with Metric Design looks at the ordering process, some of the features in the new closet space, and the timelines for the project in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Condo closet renovation in Décor and Design'
Condo closet renovation in Décor and Design

Saskatchewan Rush look for a bounce-back season

It’s game on for the Saskatchewan Rush on Dec. 3 as the curtain rises on the new National Lacrosse League season.

The team is heading into the season with some strong tailwinds at their backs after going 3-0 in the preseason.

Head coach Jimmy Quinlan says the team is looking to bounce back after a tough 2021-22 season.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rush looking for bounce-back season'
Saskatchewan Rush looking for bounce-back season

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Cold days and more snow are on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 30
LacrosseSaskatchewan RushNLLDecor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMedavie Health Services WestTroy DaviesMetric DesignMedic Minute
