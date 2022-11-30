Menu

Canada

New census data to shed light on Canada’s labour force, commuting habits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 6:34 am
Canadian job market beginning to cool, Bank of Canada governor says
A new census release from Statistics Canada Wednesday is expected to shed light on how people got to work last year, and what kind of jobs they were doing.

A notable development in the Canadian economy last year was the tightening of the labour market, and there are still nearly one million job vacancies across the country.

Read more: Canadian economy added 108K positions in October in ‘blowout’ jobs report

The census release will provide a snapshot of commuting habits in the spring of 2021, when many were working from home because of COVID-19 restrictions and workplace health and safety measures.

According to a StatCan report published in the summer, about 22 per cent of employees worked from home in December 2021.

The new data Wednesday also details Canadians’ education levels, as well as the right to instruction in a minority language.

It’s the first time the statistics agency has collected data on how many children are eligible for an English education in Quebec, and a French education in the rest of the country.

Statistics CanadaCanada NewsCanada jobslabour marketlabour force surveyremote workCanada censusJob Market CanadaCanada labour forcecommuting habitswork commute
© 2022 The Canadian Press

