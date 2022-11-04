Menu

Economy

Statistics Canada to release job market numbers for October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 6:21 am
Report: Labour shortage costing Canada billions
Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on how the job market is doing Friday.

The agency is scheduled to publish its labour force survey for October Friday morning.

Read more: ‘Little changed’ jobs numbers not enough to dissuade interest rate hikes: economists

The report comes as economists worry about a possible recession.

The Bank of Canada has predicted the economy will stall in the coming months with growth close to zero.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point last month to 3.75 per cent in an effort to bring down stubbornly hot inflation.

The Canadian economy added 21,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent compared with 5.4 per cent in August as fewer people searched for work.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

