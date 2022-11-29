Jets’ stars shine in blowout win over Colorado

Send this page to someone via email

If the hockey world needed further validation that the Winnipeg Jets’ strong start to the season was no fluke, how about a convincing win over the defending champs?

Winnipeg’s stars shone brightest Tuesday night as the Jets handled the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 to improve to 14-6-1 on the season.

Blake Wheeler got the scoring started for the home side on the power play when he ripped a wrister through Alexander Georgiev at 9:18 of the first, one of only four shots for Winnipeg in the period.

The Jets thought they had a 2-0 lead soon after when Mark Scheifele tapped home a loose puck, but a Colorado challenge overturned the goal as officials decided that Wheeler interfered with Georgiev before Scheifele scored.

But early in the second, the Jets made it 2-0 for real, as Josh Morrissey continued his torrid offensive stretch when he blasted a shot from the point past Georgiev.

Later in the period, Scheifele then found Cole Perfetti streaking toward the Avs goal, who then slid a perfect feed to Wheeler to whack into the open net.

Now, it has to be mentioned that the Jets have blown multi-goal third period leads twice in their last four games, only to win the game in OT.

There would be no such drama on this night.

Scheifele finished off a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor just 82 seconds into the third to give the Jets a 4-0 lead that the Avalanche could not chip into.

Wheeler added a third of the night for good measure late in the third for his fourth career hat-trick and first since 2019.

Connor Hellebuyck was perfect on the night, turning aside all 40 shots he faced for his third bagel of the season.

Winnipeg is now off until Friday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Pregame show begins at 5 p.m. on 680 CJOB, with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.