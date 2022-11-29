West Kelowna, B.C. school evacuated after radon maintenance work left lingering odour

Send this page to someone via email

When Helen Gorman Elementary School students returned to class on Monday morning, they were greeted by an unpleasant smell.

According to a press release from Central Okanagan Public School, the Kelowna, B.C., school’s operations staff confirmed that the air quality was safe, workers replaced all ventilation filters, and students and staff did not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the school day.

“The air handling system had been off over the weekend. It was sort of a serendipity of events and (it) hadn’t cleared the smell,” said superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“It was safe — the chemicals, it wasn’t an issue. So because it was uncomfortable we moved students to Glenrosa Middle School.”

As explained in the press release, the odour was caused by a sealant being used to maintain the school’s foundation.

To ensure schools remain safe from environmental exposure, Kaardal said this type of work is done regularly.

“It (is) a proactive measure in our district we participated in this starting two years ago. We do all the radon testing in all of our buildings,” said Kaardal

“There is no concern, there is no health concerns around radon.”

According to the Government of Canada, radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. It is invisible, odourless and tasteless.

Radon released from the ground into the outdoor air is diluted and does not pose a health risk. It can, however, accumulate to high levels in enclosed spaces, such as homes, and become a health hazard.

Interior Health’s medical health officer, Dr. Silvina Mema, said it’s a leading cause of cancer here in Canada.

“Radon is the leading cause of cancer among non-smokers and it’s the second leading cause of cancer for smokers,” said Dr. Mema.

Health risks associated with radon can be prevented. If exposure levels are high, testing can help reduce exposure. Dr. Mema tells Global News; Radon has been shown to be higher in the Interior region compared to the rest of the province.

The BCCDC has information on radon, what you can do to keep you and your family save as well as an interactive map showing where the highest levels of radon are in the province.

Dr. Mema recommends everyone test their homes or work places for radon. You can purchase a kit from the BC Lung Foundation, which includes shipping and testing results.