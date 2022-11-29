London Knights make new look sizzle with 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights unveiled a new uniform on Tuesday night and then defeated the Guelph Storm 6-2 in the first meeting of the season between the teams.

London scored six unanswered goals in the game to extend their winning streak to five games.

Five different players had multi-point games on the Knights.

Isaiah George, Easton Cowan, George Diaco and Ryan Del Monte each had a goal and an assist. Denver Barkey had a pair of assists to extend his point streak to nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a power play goal by Danny Zhilkin and an even strength goal from Valentin Zhugin inside the first 8:15 of the opening period.

London worked their way back on a bank shot from George Diaco from behind the Storm net on a London man advantage at 11:40.

The Knights tied the game in the final second of the first when Denver Barkey took a pass in across the Guelph blue line and drew four Storm defenders to him. Barkey found Easton Cowan going to the net and Cowan slipped the puck under Storm goalie Jacob Oster with 0.2 seconds to go.

In the second period Isaiah George’s second goal of the season gave London their first lead of the game and it was one that they didn’t give back.

Ruslan Gazizov found a puck in a scrum and scored to make it 4-2 at 12:22 of the second period and then Ryan Del Monte swooped in behind the Guelph net, stole the puck, and scored to give the Knights a three-goal lead going into the third period.

Logan Mailloux finished the scored with a power play goal as he ripped in a shot from the right side just 28 seconds into the final period.

The Knights outshot the Storm 24-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Marner one game away from history

Mitch Marner put a puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso that not only stood up as the eventual game winner in a 4-2 Toronto victory, it stretched Marner’s point streak to 17 games.

That is one game away from the all-time Maple Leafs record. That is shared by Eddie Olczyk and another former Knight in Darryl Sittler. Marner and the Maple Leafs host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Brochu’s big week

Knights goaltender Brett Brochu has hit a new level over the past nine days. Brochu faced a season-hgh 42 shots in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and made 39 saves.

That was the Belle River, Ont., native’s 100th career game in the Ontario Hockey League. He followed that up with his fifth career shutout as he made 28 saves in a 4-0 win over the Kitchener Rangers. Brochu saved some of his biggest stops over a three game stretch for the Oshawa Generals as he turned aside 34 shots in a 4-2 London victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the three games Brochu posted a .934 save percentage.

Up next

The Knights head out on the road again as they meet the Erie Otters at the Erie Insurance Arena to close out the 12 games they have played in November.

London heads into the game with the best road record in the OHL but they will be looking for their first win against the Otters this year. Erie is 2-0 in two games against the Knights this season.

Coverage will get going at 6 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.