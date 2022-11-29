Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Parti Québécois still refusing ‘humiliating’ oath to King as Quebec legislature resumes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Political push in Quebec to make oath to King Charles optional'
Political push in Quebec to make oath to King Charles optional

The three recently elected members of the Parti Québécois (PQ) found themselves on the outside looking in Tuesday as Quebec’s legislature reopened without them.

The PQ members have refused to swear the oath of office to King Charles III since the October election, and as a consequence have been barred from taking their seats in the 125-seat legislature.

Read more: Parti Québécois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party’s ‘right to exist’

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Tuesday his three-member caucus won’t swear the “humiliating” oath, adding that they will try to enter the legislature on Thursday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

To sit, elected members must take two oaths of loyalty, one to the Quebec people and the other to the King, as required by the Canadian Constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Parti Québécois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King

Outgoing Speaker François Paradis ruled in November that all elected members must take the oath to the King or risk expulsion from the legislature.

St-Pierre Plamondon called today on newly appointed Speaker Nathalie Roy to reconsider her predecessor’s decision.

Quebec politicsParti QuebecoisNational AssemblyPQKing Charles IIICanadian ConstitutionNathalie RoyOath Of OfficePault St-Pierre Plamondon
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers