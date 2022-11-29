Tents, structures, debris removed from section of East Hastings Street Tuesday

Vancouver police confirm some tents, structures and debris were removed from a section of Hastings Street in downtown Vancouver Tuesday.
Police say four officers were present to maintain order and public safety while city workers removed the tents and speak to the people camping in the area between 122 and 142 East Hastings Street.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry told Global News firefighters are often called to that area of Hastings Street, almost every day.
She said their position continues to be that any tent outside of a building is a fire risk to the building, its occupants, the occupants of the tent and all responders.
Global News has reached out to city hall to find out more information and how many people were instructed to move.
It is also not clear if those people had anywhere to go.
The number of tents and built structures on Hastings Street began growing quickly in early summer when Vancouver police stopped accompanying city workers conducting controversial so-called “street sweeps” in the area.
In late July, Fry ordered the removal of structures from the area, warning of a “catastrophic” fire safety risk, but efforts by the city to clear the sidewalks quickly stalled, with provincial officials saying there was little to no housing available.
A few weeks ago, Premier David Eby said that under his leadership the province would take on the role of co-ordinating services in the DTES, and that the first step would be to implement a plan to address the tent city that has become entrenched along the Hastings Street stretch.
“I don’t support encampments,” Eby said.
“I don’t think they are a solution to homelessness. I don’t think they are safe for people who live in them. I have seen too many fires, too many people have died in them.”
Last week, Eby announced he would appoint the first standalone housing minister to add more focus to the New Democratic government’s plan to deliver more affordable housing to the province.
This came one day after the government tabled two pieces of legislation aimed at working with municipal governments to build homes and increase rental properties by relaxing restrictions at apartment and condominium complexes.
— with files from Simon Little
